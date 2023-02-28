Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Purchases 1,345 Shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,288 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF were worth $1,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Theory Financial LLC raised its holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Theory Financial LLC now owns 86,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF alerts:

First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AIRR opened at $49.70 on Tuesday. First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF has a 12 month low of $36.11 and a 12 month high of $50.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.59.

First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a $0.049 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIRR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.