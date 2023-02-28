Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Grows Stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.83% of Amplify Online Retail ETF worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Amplify Online Retail ETF in the first quarter worth $176,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 1,086.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 4,574 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF during the third quarter worth $218,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF during the second quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 22.2% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period.

Amplify Online Retail ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:IBUY opened at $44.25 on Tuesday. Amplify Online Retail ETF has a 12 month low of $37.41 and a 12 month high of $70.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.56.

