OLD Mission Capital LLC Makes New $351,000 Investment in ProShares UltraShort Consumer Goods (NYSEARCA:SZK)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort Consumer Goods (NYSEARCA:SZK – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 12.60% of ProShares UltraShort Consumer Goods as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Consumer Goods by 423.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Consumer Goods by 141.0% in the 3rd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 55,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 32,199 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Consumer Goods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $428,000.

SZK opened at $14.33 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.34 and a 200-day moving average of $14.98. ProShares UltraShort Consumer Goods has a 52 week low of $11.12 and a 52 week high of $18.13.

ProShares UltraShort Consumer Goods (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Consumer Goods Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

