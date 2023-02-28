Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) Stock Position Reduced by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,625 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.23% of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF worth $1,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PWV. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000.

Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PWV opened at $46.64 on Tuesday. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $41.53 and a 12-month high of $50.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.47.

Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

