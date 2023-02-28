iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Stock Position Boosted by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,921 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWN. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 151.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $148.67 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $128.24 and a twelve month high of $166.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $146.74 and a 200-day moving average of $144.23.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

