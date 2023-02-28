Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $4.42 Million Stock Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,865 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $4,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese in the third quarter valued at about $54,326,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Celanese by 332.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 547,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,264,000 after purchasing an additional 421,200 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Celanese by 21.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,734,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $203,968,000 after purchasing an additional 308,762 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Celanese by 30.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,097,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,761,000 after purchasing an additional 254,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Celanese by 68.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 475,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,952,000 after purchasing an additional 192,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Celanese alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Celanese from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Celanese from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on Celanese from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Celanese from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Celanese from $115.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celanese currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.08.

Celanese Stock Performance

Shares of Celanese stock opened at $117.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $115.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.31. Celanese Co. has a 52 week low of $86.71 and a 52 week high of $161.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 12.06 EPS for the current year.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Celanese’s payout ratio is 16.12%.

Celanese Profile

(Get Rating)

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.