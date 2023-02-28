Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 48,724 Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) by 35.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 185,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 48,724 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $7,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 248.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. New Century Advisors LLC boosted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 158.0% during the third quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 163.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen acquired 21,500 shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.77 per share, with a total value of $790,555.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 4,086,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,255,126.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen acquired 21,500 shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.77 per share, with a total value of $790,555.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 4,086,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,255,126.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Chad Leroy Meisinger acquired 30,000 shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.61 per share, with a total value of $1,158,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,731,657.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

National Storage Affiliates Trust Trading Down 0.5 %

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 3rd. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $56.50 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.89.

NSA opened at $41.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a fifty-two week low of $34.90 and a fifty-two week high of $67.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 43.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.93 and its 200 day moving average is $42.10.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is 234.05%.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

Featured Stories

