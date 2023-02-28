Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Has $1.76 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,552 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.10% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF worth $1,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLG. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Seneca House Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Seneca House Advisors now owns 3,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF stock opened at $291.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $288.22 and its 200-day moving average is $289.17. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a one year low of $260.46 and a one year high of $359.26.

About Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.