Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Purchases 679 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,633 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corundum Group Inc. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $250,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 19.9% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 117,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,302,000 after acquiring an additional 19,549 shares during the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 6.3% during the third quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 5.0% during the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $163,000. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Raytheon Technologies Stock Down 0.5 %

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $99.16 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $145.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.00. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $80.27 and a twelve month high of $108.84.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 7.75%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 12th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 62.86%.

Insider Transactions at Raytheon Technologies

In other news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $422,421.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,987,404.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.85.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.