Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $391,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,594,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 42,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,047,000 after buying an additional 2,476 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 23,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 4,469 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SLYV opened at $81.62 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.84 and a fifty-two week high of $86.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.78.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

