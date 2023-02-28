Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 71,301 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 50.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 212,854 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,301 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $7,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 1,656.0% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 878 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Citizens Financial Group

In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Kevin Cummings sold 90,689 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $3,899,627.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 455,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,598,927. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $41.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.65 and a 1-year high of $52.66.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The bank reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.05). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 22.86%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, February 17th that permits the company to buyback $1.15 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to buy up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on CFG. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush downgraded Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.17.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.