Point72 Asset Management L.P. Cuts Holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 738,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214,177 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions were worth $5,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 132.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 7,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,452 shares in the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC purchased a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 76.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NexTier Oilfield Solutions Stock Performance
Shares of NEX stock opened at $9.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.38. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.10. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.66 and a 52 week high of $12.50.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About NexTier Oilfield Solutions
NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services, and Well Support Services.
Further Reading
