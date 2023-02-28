Point72 Asset Management L.P. Cuts Holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 738,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214,177 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions were worth $5,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 132.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 7,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,452 shares in the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC purchased a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 76.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NEX stock opened at $9.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.38. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.10. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.66 and a 52 week high of $12.50.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NEX. Citigroup raised their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Raymond James initiated coverage on NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a report on Friday, December 9th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.59.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services, and Well Support Services.

