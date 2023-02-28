ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Acquired by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 468 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Command Bank lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 401.0% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK during the first quarter valued at $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in ONEOK during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK during the second quarter valued at $36,000. 67.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup started coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on ONEOK from $59.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on ONEOK from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.30.

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $67.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $30.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.28. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.50 and a 52 week high of $75.07.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.46% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th were paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 27th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.11%.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

