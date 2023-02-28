RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Stake Increased by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,480 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned about 0.13% of RLJ Lodging Trust worth $2,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allstate Corp raised its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 74.1% during the third quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 117,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 50,207 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 98.5% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 471,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,776,000 after acquiring an additional 234,183 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 85.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,025,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,379,000 after acquiring an additional 471,300 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the third quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the third quarter worth $74,000. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RLJ Lodging Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on RLJ shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on RLJ Lodging Trust from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Compass Point cut their target price on RLJ Lodging Trust to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.79.

RLJ Lodging Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

RLJ Lodging Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:RLJ opened at $11.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.55 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.41 and its 200-day moving average is $11.59. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 52-week low of $9.84 and a 52-week high of $14.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -181.82%.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.