AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,596 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Westlake were worth $2,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Westlake by 65.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 77,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,733,000 after acquiring an additional 30,600 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Westlake by 96.5% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 237,787 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $20,659,000 after acquiring an additional 116,802 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Westlake by 63.4% during the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Westlake by 20.2% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 623,237 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $54,147,000 after buying an additional 104,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Westlake by 61.9% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 59,369 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,158,000 after buying an additional 22,690 shares during the last quarter. 26.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Westlake alerts:

Westlake Stock Performance

WLK opened at $120.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Westlake Co. has a 1-year low of $81.29 and a 1-year high of $141.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.35.

Westlake Dividend Announcement

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.45). Westlake had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.98 EPS. Westlake’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Westlake Co. will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.357 dividend. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on WLK shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Westlake from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Westlake from $80.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Westlake from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Westlake from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Westlake from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.21.

About Westlake

(Get Rating)

Westlake Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.