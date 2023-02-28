TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Given Neutral Rating at Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn reiterated their neutral rating on shares of TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for TPI Composites’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of TPI Composites from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on TPI Composites from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $17.67.

TPI Composites stock opened at $14.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. TPI Composites has a 1 year low of $8.46 and a 1 year high of $25.05. The company has a market cap of $608.25 million, a PE ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.79.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TPIC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 1,882.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 691,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,648,000 after buying an additional 656,900 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion grew its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 173.8% in the fourth quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 851,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,637,000 after buying an additional 540,669 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 86.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 969,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,120,000 after buying an additional 448,221 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the third quarter valued at $4,576,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the second quarter valued at $4,938,000. 82.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacturing of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US), Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and India. The US segment includes the production of wind blades in its Newton, Iowa plant, the manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the production of wind blades in its Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

