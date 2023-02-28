TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Given Neutral Rating at Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn reiterated their neutral rating on shares of TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for TPI Composites’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of TPI Composites from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on TPI Composites from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $17.67.
TPI Composites Stock Performance
TPI Composites stock opened at $14.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. TPI Composites has a 1 year low of $8.46 and a 1 year high of $25.05. The company has a market cap of $608.25 million, a PE ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.79.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On TPI Composites
TPI Composites Company Profile
TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacturing of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US), Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and India. The US segment includes the production of wind blades in its Newton, Iowa plant, the manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the production of wind blades in its Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TPI Composites (TPIC)
- To The Moon: Intuitive Machines Blasts 10x in a Week…But Why?
- 3 Penny Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- Reserve Your Spot With These Hotels The Analysts Support
- Cruise Line Stocks Still Have Some Choppy Waters to Navigate
- Four Vegan Food Stocks Performing Beyond the Norm
Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.