Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) PT Lowered to $241.00 at Sanford C. Bernstein

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $283.00 to $241.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.32% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PXD. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $286.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $261.00 to $247.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.11.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

PXD opened at $201.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.73. The stock has a market cap of $47.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.39. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $190.99 and a 1-year high of $288.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.83 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 33.15% and a net margin of 32.29%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 23.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PXD. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 127 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.