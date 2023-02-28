AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $2.34 Million Holdings in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) by 318.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,424 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $2,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 260.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 30,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 21,922 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $676,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $744,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $644,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,740 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $2,207,954.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 347,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,306,877.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,740 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $2,207,954.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 347,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,306,877.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 600 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.05, for a total transaction of $43,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 114,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,233,657.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,453 shares of company stock valued at $9,664,041 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ELF opened at $74.07 on Tuesday. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.49 and a twelve month high of $75.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 87.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ELF shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $54.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $36.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.17.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

