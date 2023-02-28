Macquarie Group Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,877,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,515 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 2.45% of Amicus Therapeutics worth $71,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,981 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 353.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 9,372 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 12,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 31st.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, insider David Michael Clark sold 8,493 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $102,170.79. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,203 shares in the company, valued at $2,288,142.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Ellen Rosenberg sold 31,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.32, for a total transaction of $424,095.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 332,345 shares in the company, valued at $4,426,835.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider David Michael Clark sold 8,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $102,170.79. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 190,203 shares in the company, valued at $2,288,142.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 386,683 shares of company stock worth $4,847,217. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ FOLD opened at $13.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.78. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $5.91 and a one year high of $13.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.69.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

