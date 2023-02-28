AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $2.30 Million Stock Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,354 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 12,233 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $2,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 118.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 494 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Trimble in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Trimble in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Trimble in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trimble in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRMB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Trimble from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Trimble from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Trimble from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James lowered Trimble from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trimble has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.60.

Trimble Stock Performance

Trimble Profile

TRMB stock opened at $51.67 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.08 and its 200-day moving average is $57.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.59. Trimble Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.52 and a twelve month high of $74.87.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

