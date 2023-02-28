AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $2.48 Million Stock Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 47.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,215 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,782 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $2,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PEAK. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,216,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,084,000 after purchasing an additional 462,731 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 1,131,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,943,000 after purchasing an additional 39,622 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 496,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,378,000 after purchasing an additional 81,402 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 125.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 472,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,821,000 after purchasing an additional 262,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,498,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,184,000 after purchasing an additional 31,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PEAK. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.18.

Insider Activity at Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties Price Performance

In other news, Director Christine Garvey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $25,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $598,295.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PEAK opened at $24.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.42. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $21.41 and a one year high of $35.72.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $524.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.85 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 24.18% and a return on equity of 6.96%. Healthpeak Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Research analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 130.44%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of healthcare real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC). The Life Science segment contains laboratory and office space primarily for biotechnology, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, scientific research institutions, government agencies, and other organizations involved in the life science industry.

Featured Stories

