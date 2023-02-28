AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $2.32 Million Stock Position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,002 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $2,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,806,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Atlassian by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Atlassian by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its stake in Atlassian by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Atlassian by 324.1% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 27,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,797,000 after buying an additional 21,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on TEAM shares. Macquarie downgraded Atlassian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $287.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Atlassian from $375.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Atlassian from $160.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Atlassian from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Atlassian presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.11.

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $164.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $152.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.50. Atlassian Co. has a fifty-two week low of $113.86 and a fifty-two week high of $321.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

In related news, insider Gene Liu sold 238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total value of $43,028.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,114,166.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.49, for a total value of $97,041.83. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 135,493 shares in the company, valued at $19,712,876.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gene Liu sold 238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total transaction of $43,028.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,114,166.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 256,154 shares of company stock valued at $38,378,195 over the last 90 days. 43.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

