AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys 7,674 Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,576 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,674 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $2,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 289.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 136.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Cutler Group LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the third quarter worth about $56,000. 46.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Hyatt Hotels Stock Performance

H opened at $116.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 12-month low of $70.12 and a 12-month high of $119.37. The company has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.68 and its 200 day moving average is $95.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $2.23. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.78) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $113.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hyatt Hotels

In other news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $45,328.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $535,581.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $45,328.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $535,581.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.93, for a total transaction of $203,934.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding H? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.