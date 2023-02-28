Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Shares Acquired by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 186.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,964 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $2,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 8.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,579,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $558,864,000 after buying an additional 725,167 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 9.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,207,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,821,000 after buying an additional 284,786 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 658.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,975,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,617,000 after buying an additional 2,583,481 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 3.9% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,595,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,985,000 after buying an additional 98,476 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 2.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,683,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,692,000 after buying an additional 42,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Brown & Brown news, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III acquired 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.92 per share, for a total transaction of $196,928.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,284 shares in the company, valued at $943,169.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 16.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BRO opened at $55.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a one year low of $52.91 and a one year high of $74.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.82.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $901.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.98 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 18.80%. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.49%.

BRO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Brown & Brown from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup started coverage on Brown & Brown in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Brown & Brown in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on Brown & Brown to $62.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brown & Brown has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.30.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

