AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 134.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 49,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,488 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $2,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IRM. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 1.0% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 28,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 2.2% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 38,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,869,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 6.4% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,210,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 85.3% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 13,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 6,032 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 31.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 587,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,843,000 after buying an additional 139,514 shares during the period. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iron Mountain Price Performance

Shares of IRM opened at $52.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.19 and a 200 day moving average of $51.52. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $43.33 and a twelve month high of $58.61.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 79.49%. Iron Mountain’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.6185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. This is an increase from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.00%.

Insider Activity at Iron Mountain

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $62,043.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,586,921.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $543,842.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,302,844. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $62,043.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,586,921.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,389 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,999 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on IRM shares. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Iron Mountain to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.80.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

