Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,082 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Helen of Troy worth $2,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HELE. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Helen of Troy by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 432,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,735,000 after purchasing an additional 146,640 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Helen of Troy by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 881,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,535,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 479,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,266,000 after acquiring an additional 64,424 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,323,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,115,000 after acquiring an additional 30,092 shares in the last quarter. 98.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ HELE opened at $111.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Helen of Troy Limited has a 52-week low of $82.94 and a 52-week high of $221.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.51.

Analyst Ratings

Helen of Troy ( NASDAQ:HELE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $558.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.28 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 6.77%. Equities research analysts forecast that Helen of Troy Limited will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

HELE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Helen of Troy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Helen of Troy from $126.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America raised Helen of Troy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Helen of Troy in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.50.

Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Home and Outdoor, Health and Wellness, and Beauty. The Home and Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

