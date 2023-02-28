AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $2,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $2,402,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $1,907,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 56.8% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 54,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,657,000 after buying an additional 19,731 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $1,374,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $4,045,000. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EWBC. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.00.

East West Bancorp Price Performance

East West Bancorp stock opened at $76.89 on Tuesday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.65 and a 1 year high of $87.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.91. The company has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $826.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.24 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 43.06% and a return on equity of 19.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

East West Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. This is a boost from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at East West Bancorp

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $154,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319,472. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

