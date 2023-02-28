AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 55.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,265 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $2,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Clorox in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 79.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Clorox from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Clorox from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.33.

Clorox stock opened at $155.06 on Tuesday. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $120.50 and a 12-month high of $160.59. The company has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $146.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.95.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.32. Clorox had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 89.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 134.86%.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

