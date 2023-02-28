Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 74,636 Shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,750,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,636 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 5.48% of TransMedics Group worth $73,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMDX. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TransMedics Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in TransMedics Group by 643.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in TransMedics Group during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in TransMedics Group by 125.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in TransMedics Group during the 3rd quarter worth $148,000. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at TransMedics Group

In related news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 37,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.65, for a total value of $2,785,958.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 388,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,621,642.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 7,500 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.14, for a total transaction of $481,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 418,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,860,869.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 37,827 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.65, for a total value of $2,785,958.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 388,617 shares in the company, valued at $28,621,642.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,522 shares of company stock valued at $11,380,582 over the last ninety days. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TransMedics Group Stock Down 0.8 %

Several research firms have weighed in on TMDX. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on TransMedics Group from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TransMedics Group from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on TransMedics Group from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen increased their price objective on TransMedics Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on TransMedics Group from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.57.

NASDAQ:TMDX opened at $77.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.23. The company has a quick ratio of 11.21, a current ratio of 12.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.16 and a twelve month high of $79.74.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $31.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.60 million. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 36.39% and a negative net margin of 38.77%. TransMedics Group’s revenue was up 224.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

Featured Articles

