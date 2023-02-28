Macquarie Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,583 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.15% of McKesson worth $73,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. One Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 12.7% in the third quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 5.9% in the third quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 16.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 629,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,961,000 after purchasing an additional 88,390 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 13.1% in the third quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 15,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 43.8% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MCK shares. Cowen upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $345.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.30.

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $355.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.61. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $268.66 and a 1-year high of $401.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $373.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $368.90.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $70.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.98 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 216.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 25.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $2,818,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,780,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.79, for a total value of $949,475.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,762.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $2,818,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,780,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,077 shares of company stock valued at $3,827,128 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.