AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $2.26 Million Stock Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,199 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,166 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $2,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WST. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,864 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 54.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 849 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.4% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 103,190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,381,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,716,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,579,876,000 after purchasing an additional 82,459 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 152.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,262 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.99, for a total value of $10,515,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,465,208.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

West Pharmaceutical Services Price Performance

WST has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, West Pharmaceutical Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $291.25.

Shares of WST opened at $312.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.20 billion, a PE ratio of 40.54, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $262.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $260.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.70. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $206.19 and a twelve month high of $424.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.38. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 26.24%. The firm had revenue of $708.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 24th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is 9.84%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

See Also

