Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Shares Acquired by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,027,612 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,426 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $72,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new position in Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 168.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on FND. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $66.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.59.

Floor & Decor Stock Performance

FND stock opened at $90.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.77. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.91 and a 52 week high of $104.83.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Floor & Decor Profile

(Get Rating)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.