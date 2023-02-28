AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 303.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,055 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $2,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Corteva by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 79.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTVA stock opened at $62.11 on Tuesday. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $49.56 and a one year high of $68.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.27 billion, a PE ratio of 39.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.44 and a 200-day moving average of $62.31.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. Corteva had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

In other news, CEO Charles V. Magro purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.64 per share, with a total value of $2,425,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,646,400.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.53.

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

