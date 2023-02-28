AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases 21,918 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 140.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 21,918 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $2,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Welltower by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Welltower during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Welltower during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in Welltower by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Welltower during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $74.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 232.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.57. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.50 and a 12-month high of $99.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 762.52%.

Several research firms recently commented on WELL. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Welltower to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Welltower from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.56.

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

