Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Purchased by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $2,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in Incyte by 11.1% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 20,067,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,524,554,000 after buying an additional 2,007,555 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Incyte by 2.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,452,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $718,135,000 after buying an additional 198,104 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Incyte by 0.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,206,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $613,542,000 after buying an additional 56,188 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,142,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $390,693,000 after purchasing an additional 445,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,366,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $157,670,000 after purchasing an additional 366,000 shares in the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,223 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total transaction of $100,481.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,364,348.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 60,024 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total transaction of $5,086,433.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,806,723.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,223 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total transaction of $100,481.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,364,348.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,970 shares of company stock worth $9,447,367 in the last quarter. 17.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

INCY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Incyte from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. SVB Leerink reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Incyte from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Incyte from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.54.

Shares of INCY opened at $76.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a PE ratio of 50.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.34. Incyte Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.07 and a fifty-two week high of $86.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $926.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.25 million. Incyte had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 11.45%. Incyte’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. Analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

