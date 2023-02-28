The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Shares Acquired by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) by 173.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 56,109 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Chemours worth $2,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Chemours by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,075,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $569,023,000 after acquiring an additional 4,060,250 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Chemours by 214.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,314,288 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,374,000 after purchasing an additional 895,847 shares during the last quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Chemours by 428.1% during the third quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP now owns 768,907 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,954,000 after purchasing an additional 623,307 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chemours by 824.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 691,017 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,033,000 after buying an additional 616,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,152,671 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,909,000 after buying an additional 543,559 shares during the period. 71.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CC opened at $34.05 on Tuesday. The Chemours Company has a 12 month low of $22.56 and a 12 month high of $44.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.01%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Chemours from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Chemours from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Chemours from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Chemours from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chemours presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

The Chemours Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, and general industrial.

