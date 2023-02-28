AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys 604 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,829,485 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,155,795,000 after acquiring an additional 178,046 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,315,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $830,976,000 after purchasing an additional 52,634 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 88.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 789,369 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $555,202,000 after purchasing an additional 371,324 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 128.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 687,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $470,900,000 after purchasing an additional 386,822 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 603,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $404,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares during the period. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $856.81, for a total value of $1,285,215.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,550.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $845.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $824.70 and its 200 day moving average is $787.22. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $562.90 and a fifty-two week high of $873.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.91.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $8.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 234.76% and a net margin of 15.08%. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.64 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 36.63 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $892.00 to $921.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $815.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $770.00 to $855.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $859.60.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

