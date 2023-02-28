AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 19,577 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $2,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 25.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 4,956.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 15,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total transaction of $1,069,184.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 185,869 shares in the company, valued at $12,566,603.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Arch Capital Group news, insider John M. Pasquesi sold 26,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $1,764,306.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 756,635 shares in the company, valued at $50,702,111.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 15,814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total value of $1,069,184.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 185,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,566,603.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arch Capital Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL opened at $69.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.93. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $41.05 and a 52-week high of $69.43.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 15.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACGL has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.56.

About Arch Capital Group

(Get Rating)

Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.