AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,918 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Mr. Cooper Group worth $2,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in COOP. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 12,377.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,841,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826,469 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,125,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,582 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 639.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,127,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,430,000 after acquiring an additional 975,097 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 168.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 792,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,197,000 after acquiring an additional 497,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 325.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 647,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,590,000 after acquiring an additional 495,600 shares during the last quarter. 83.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Monday, February 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Compass Point lowered their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.60.

NASDAQ:COOP opened at $46.93 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.46. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.81 and a fifty-two week high of $51.48.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total transaction of $947,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 673,371 shares in the company, valued at $30,375,765.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, and Originations. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

