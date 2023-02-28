Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Shares Acquired by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 463.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,816 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,817 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $2,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 340.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 2,382.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 968 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the second quarter worth $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 121.1% in the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 28.6% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tapestry Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TPR opened at $43.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.40. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.39 and a 1-year high of $47.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.85.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 36.58% and a net margin of 12.69%. Tapestry’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total value of $60,954.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,118.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TPR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays cut shares of Tapestry from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Tapestry from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tapestry currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.18.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists of global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

