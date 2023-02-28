AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires 9,672 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,672 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $2,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,689,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,383,900,000 after acquiring an additional 410,025 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,589,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,215,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951,233 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,629,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510,966 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Raymond James by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,780,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,740,000 after purchasing an additional 17,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Raymond James by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,366,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,164,000 after purchasing an additional 51,266 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Raymond James from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Raymond James from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Raymond James has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.86.

Shares of NYSE:RJF opened at $107.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.60. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $84.86 and a twelve month high of $126.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.05.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.01. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Raymond James will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This is a boost from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is 23.40%.

In other Raymond James news, CEO Paul C. Reilly sold 24,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total transaction of $2,672,260.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,764,613.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Raymond James news, insider George Catanese sold 3,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $397,815.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,505.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul C. Reilly sold 24,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total transaction of $2,672,260.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,764,613.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,848 shares of company stock worth $3,782,395 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

