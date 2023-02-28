Macquarie Group Ltd. Trims Position in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,232,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 222,965 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 2.11% of United Community Banks worth $73,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in United Community Banks by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,623,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $543,687,000 after buying an additional 2,505,834 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,753,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,191 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,258,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611,842 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,651,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,419,000 after acquiring an additional 672,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,304,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,773,000 after acquiring an additional 548,160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks Price Performance

Shares of United Community Banks stock opened at $33.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. United Community Banks, Inc. has a one year low of $27.85 and a one year high of $39.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.75.

United Community Banks Increases Dividend

United Community Banks ( NASDAQ:UCBI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.08). United Community Banks had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The business had revenue of $243.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.50 million. Analysts forecast that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is 34.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on United Community Banks from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com cut United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on United Community Banks from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

About United Community Banks

(Get Rating)

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

