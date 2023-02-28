Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $73.47 Million Stock Position in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 634,732 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,763 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Novanta were worth $73,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in Novanta by 7.6% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 9,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in Novanta by 41.8% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 80,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,298,000 after purchasing an additional 23,717 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Novanta by 0.4% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 60,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,946,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Novanta by 350.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Novanta by 199.4% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 6,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Novanta news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.18, for a total value of $30,278.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,757,906.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brian S. Young sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total value of $1,025,580.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,539 shares in the company, valued at $5,732,821.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.18, for a total value of $30,278.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,757,906.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,263 shares of company stock valued at $3,597,807. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Novanta stock opened at $158.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.58. Novanta Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.84 and a 52 week high of $173.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $152.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 78.09 and a beta of 1.31.

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

