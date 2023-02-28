The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Stock Position Lifted by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 48.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,353 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,719 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,505.1% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,633,000 after purchasing an additional 38,727 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,609 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,153,000 after purchasing an additional 18,540 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 827 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 118.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 310 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 506,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total value of $10,709,492.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 564,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,940,105.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 866,995 shares of company stock valued at $18,516,076. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

GS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Odeon Capital Group raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.14 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $356.00 to $332.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $396.60.

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $365.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $358.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $347.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $277.84 and a 52-week high of $389.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.25 by ($1.93). The business had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.91 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 16.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 33.27%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, helping companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

