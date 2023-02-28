Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 560,867 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 146,261 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $71,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,018,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,376,754 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $674,294,000 after buying an additional 618,725 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,063,609 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $133,313,000 after buying an additional 579,159 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,330,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,492,323 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $196,405,000 after buying an additional 511,508 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quanta Services stock opened at $162.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $148.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.55. The company has a market capitalization of $23.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.07 and a beta of 1.12. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.12 and a fifty-two week high of $168.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.64%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PWR shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on Quanta Services from $156.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Cowen raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $157.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.25.

Quanta Services, Inc is engaged in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It is operated through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility & Infrastructure Solutions.

