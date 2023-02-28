Gabelli Funds LLC Cuts Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $7,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 86 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Equinix by 63,515.9% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 40,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 40,015 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $693.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.29 billion, a PE ratio of 90.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $702.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $652.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $494.89 and a 12 month high of $776.35.

Equinix Increases Dividend

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.90 by ($4.51). Equinix had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $3.41 per share. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 161.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Equinix from $704.00 to $702.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Cowen upgraded Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $811.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Equinix from $668.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Equinix in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $784.32.

Insider Transactions at Equinix

In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.90, for a total transaction of $1,749,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $13,088,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.90, for a total transaction of $1,749,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $13,088,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 76 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.75, for a total transaction of $51,965.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,757,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,697 shares of company stock worth $11,770,596. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Further Reading

