Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 49,137 Shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,410,682 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 49,137 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 1.00% of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd worth $84,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SKM. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 204.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,554 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 23,865 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the 1st quarter valued at $461,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 40,530 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 4,439 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. increased its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 2,043 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 47.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,316,978 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $33,754,000 after buying an additional 424,441 shares during the last quarter. 4.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SKM shares. Nomura cut SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 24th.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Stock Performance

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Profile

Shares of SKM stock opened at $18.98 on Tuesday. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 52-week low of $18.32 and a 52-week high of $28.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 47.45 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.50.

(Get Rating)

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication and internet services. Its products include mobile phones, wireless data, information communication, and others. The company was founded on March 29, 1984 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

