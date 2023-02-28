Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 200,710 Shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,555,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 200,710 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor were worth $3,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 15.2% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 41,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 9,181 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 2.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 348,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 9,838 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 12.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 90,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 10,053 shares in the last quarter.

Get Clear Channel Outdoor alerts:

Insider Transactions at Clear Channel Outdoor

In other Clear Channel Outdoor news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 330,000 shares of Clear Channel Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.39 per share, for a total transaction of $458,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 51,001,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,892,196.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 3,660,902 shares of company stock valued at $5,812,824 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Clear Channel Outdoor Trading Down 1.3 %

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.10 to $1.90 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $3.25 to $2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

NYSE:CCO opened at $1.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.45. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $3.97.

Clear Channel Outdoor Profile

(Get Rating)

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc provides outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through following segments: Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising segments. The Americas Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in the U.S. The International Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.