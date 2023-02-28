Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $82.24 Million Stake in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,713,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181,605 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Malibu Boats worth $82,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MBUU. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 89.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Malibu Boats in the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 128.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 212.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Malibu Boats during the third quarter worth about $133,000. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MBUU shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Malibu Boats from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Malibu Boats from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Malibu Boats from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Malibu Boats from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.14.

In related news, COO Ritchie L. Anderson sold 7,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $462,653.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,847 shares in the company, valued at $2,405,017.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MBUU opened at $59.92 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.60. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.30 and a twelve month high of $71.28.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.18. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $338.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

