Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $3.62 Million Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,378 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 34,000 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $3,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.7% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,953 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 22,250 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 0.4% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 127,112 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 2.3% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,443 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. 45.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Resources Trading Up 0.6 %

BEN opened at $29.47 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.64. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.24 and a 1-year high of $34.37. The company has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 61.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on BEN. StockNews.com upgraded Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Franklin Resources news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 29,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total transaction of $917,248.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,864,383.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 23.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

